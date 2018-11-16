Coral Springs police chief testifies before MSD Public Safety Commission

SUNRISE, Fla. - Coral Springs Police Chief Clyde Parry testified Friday in front of the public safety commission created following the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Parry's testimony focused on the chaos created at Stoneman Douglas when the Broward Sheriff's Office and Coral Springs police radio dispatchers and officers could not communicate and share information because they have different frequencies and radio equipment.

For some reason, BSO was not prepared to patch the two systems together.

That responsibility falls on the Office of Regional Communication and Technology, or O.R.C.A.T. -- a county agency.

The police chief said Coral Springs police would resist joining the county system because it is inferior and the answer is the county getting up to speed.

That means new equipment and a large expense.

After commission members praised the action of Coral Springs police officers, the chief talked about his frustration as his first responders arrived.

"I think it's important to understand that that wasn't my jurisdiction but at the moment, it was our scene," Parry said. "For at least a half hour or an hour, it was a Coral Springs scene. And when you look at some of the things that were done, it was done as though it was our scene. At one point, I remember being frustrated because the things that I was asking for weren't getting done and then, all of a sudden, it hit me like a sledgehammer -- this isn't my jurisdiction. No wonder these guys are looking at me like, 'Who the heck are you?'"

After the commission breaks for lunch, they will open the floor for public comment and review their finding and recommendations for their Jan. 1 report.

