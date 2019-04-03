Dozens of Stoneman Douglas students walk out of class after recent classmate suicides

PARKLAND, Fla. - Some students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School walked out of classes Wednesday morning following the recent suicides of two fellow students who were on campus the day of the 2018 mass shooting at the Parkland school.

Sky 10 was above the campus just before 11 a.m. as what appeared to be about 100 students walked out of the school.

The walkout was fairly loosely organized.

Students told Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer they communicated over Snapchat and different social media platforms and planned the walkout over spring break.

Some students walked to their cars and drove home while others walked to a park. There was no designated rallying space.

A few students planned to go back to class after walking out.

The students who spoke to Anwer said they wanted to make a point by walking out to highlight the issue that not enough is being done regarding mental health in light of two traumatized students taking their own lives.

"The school district sending out scripts for each of the personalization teachers to read to us isn't helping," MSD freshman Hailey Jacobsen said. "The bananas and granola bars aren't helping. The painted rocks and the cards aren't helping. They're sweet but not as comforting as we want them to be."

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were at the school blocking off traffic to make sure the students could walk safely.





