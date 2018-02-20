Drive started to create hallway banners at Stoneman Douglas for student return

PARKLAND, Fla. - Individuals and businesses are being asked to donate to a movement to line the hallways of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with supportive banners and signs when students return to class next week.

Douglas principal Ty Thompson supports the movement being led by Ricci Nelson, a mother who currently has two students enrolled at the school.

Organizers are asking businesses, churches, synagogues, schools and any other groups to donate signs and banners to the effort, preferably laminated.

Students are scheduled to return to class on a modified schedule on Feb. 27.

Anyone looking to contribute a banner or sign is asked to contact Nelson via email at riccinelson@gmail.com.

