Families of those killed in Stoneman Douglas shooting to each receive $400,000

PARKLAND, Fla. - The families of the 17 people killed Feb. 14 in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will each receive $400,000, the Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund Steering Committee and the Broward Education Foundation announced Monday.

The funds are part of the $10.5 million that has been raised on the official GoFundMe campaign for the victims and families of the Parkland tragedy.

The 18 people injured in the shooting will receive a total of $1.63 million.

Officials said 434 people were inside the 1200 building at the time of the shooting. Each of the people who filed applications to receive funds and was verified by the committee will receive $2,500.

Those who were on school property but were not in the 1200 (freshman) building, where the shooting occurred, and whose applications were verified by the committee, will each receive $1,000.

"The Stoneman Douglas shooting is the worst tragedy our community has faced," said former U.S. Sen. George S. LeMieux, chair of the steering committee, which was responsible for setting the distribution policy for the Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund. "Thanks to the generosity of our community, needed funds will be distributed to the victims and their families. I am personally grateful to the steering committee for their time and dedication to this very serious undertaking. I also want to thank Jeff Dion and the National Compassion Fund for their exceptional guidance."

According to a news release announcing the distribution of funds, there were 1,654 applications submitted, 1,517 of which were approved to receive funds.

Electronic disbursements are scheduled to begin July 16.

"The disbursements are gifts from nearly 37,000 caring and generous individuals, companies, organizations and foundations and 100 percent of the funds raised will be distributed to the victims and families," said Christina Fischer, Broward Education Foundation board chair. "These gifts are given without any restriction on their use. The families and recipients are in the best position to determine how these funds would be most beneficial to their healing."

