Family of MSD victim Meadow Pollack serves former coach with wrongful death lawsuit

PARKLAND, Fla. - The family of Parkland school shooting victim Meadow Pollack has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against former MSD coach Andrew Medina, Meadow's older brother, Hunter Pollack, announced Thursday on Twitter.

Medina was fired months after the Feb. 14 shooting that left 17 people dead and 17 others injured.

Authorities said Medina told detectives that he spotted Nikolas Cruz entering the campus on Feb. 14 and recognized him as a potentially dangerous former student, but didn't stop him.

The Pollack family said Meadow, 18, was one of at least two students who were sexually harassed by Medina, who worked at the school as a baseball coach and security monitor.

We just served failure coach Andrew Medina a wrongful death law suit. We're in the process of exposing the failures of all @browardschools employees who failed my little sister. Who's next? — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) August 9, 2018

According to a Broward County Public Schools investigation report into the alleged sexual harassment, two students provided written statements in February 2017 regarding their encounters with Medina.

The report stated that Medina asked one of the girls out and whispered in the ear of another, "You're fine as f***," leading the student's boyfriend to later confront Medina at a gas station.

Medina was suspended for three days after the investigation.

According to the report, authorities and Child Protective Services were not notified because, "This case is solely administrative."



