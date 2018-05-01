Father of Parkland victim files lawsuit against disgraced deputy

PARKLAND, Fla. - The father of one of the victims of the Parkland school shooting has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a school resource officer who resigned amid charges he failed to engage the gunman.

Deputy Scot Peterson, who was assigned to the Parkland school, resigned in February after Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Peterson failed to engage gunman Nikolas Cruz. Through his attorney, Peterson has said he was "no coward" and didn't enter the school building because he was unsure where the gunfire was coming from.

"I filed a wrongful death suit against Deputy Peterson today," said Andrew Pollack, whose daughter, Meadow, was one of 17 people killed in the Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. "I want to expose that coward so bad. Wherever he goes I want people to recognize him and say that's one of the cowards of Broward. The SRO that let those children and teachers die on the third floor."

Israel said that when he saw a video showing Peterson taking cover he felt sick to his stomach and said he believed that Peterson should have "went in, addressed the killer, killed the killer."

Joseph DiRuzzo, Peterson's attorney, has said his client is confident that his actions on that day were appropriate under the circumstances and that the video will exonerate him.

Andrew Pollack said there is no money involved in the lawsuit.

"My family wants the world to know this is the guy that hid behind a concrete wall while kids and teachers were killed," Hunter Pollack, Meadow's brother said on Twitter. "He's a weasel coward. ... He failed to act, and than lied about it after."

Cruz, the estate of his mother Lynda Cruz, James and Kimberly Snead, Henderson Behavioral Health, Jerome Gold Center for Behavioral Health and South County Mental Health Center are also named as parties in the lawsuit.

Cruz lived with the Sneads before the shooting, but the couple told reporters they had no idea Cruz had planned to hurt anyone. Cruz had received treatment at the listed mental health centers.

Since the shooting, Andrew Pollack has become an outspoken advocate for school safety. Pollack with other Parkland survivors and parents successfully lobbied Gov. Rick Scott and Florida lawmakers to pass school safety measures and new restrictions on gun sales.

The new law had a number of provision, including allowing authorities to seize weapons from people with mental health issues and raising the age to buy a semiautomatic rifle from 18 to 21.

Andrew Pollack is also member of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, which released its first findings last week.

"I don't want him just to ride off into the sunset," Andrew Pollack said.

