Father of slain Parkland student reacts to MSD principal's resignation

PARKLAND, Fla. - After learning that the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School principal is resigning, the father of one of the 17 victims of the shooting last year issued a statement Friday evening.

Ryan Petty, who lost his 14-year-old daughter, Alaina, was appointed to the state commission that is investigating the failures that led to the 2018 Valentine's Day massacre.

"Leadership failures at MSD were in part responsible for the tragedy," Petty said.

In December, the state commission was critical of Ty Thompson, who is under investigation by the Broward County school district. He announced Friday that he was resigning because of his health. The district assigned his tasks to other school administrators.

Petty also said a lack of leadership created a culture of leniency, which coupled with an attitude of denial, enabled the killer, a former MSD student.

"New leadership at MSD was long overdue," Petty said. "Hopefully, with a new leader at the helm at MSD, more attention will be given to the safety and security."

Thompson was not at the school when the shooter killed 17 and wounded 17 others.

"When the MSD community feels safe, only then can we begin to move forward," Petty said.

