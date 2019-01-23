Man uses Instagram to threaten relatives of Parkland shooting, FBI says

PARKLAND, Fla. - A California man is accused of using Instagram to harass and intimidate some of the relatives and friends of the 17 people killed in the Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The FBI identified the Instagram user as Brandon Fleury, who is accused of cheering the deaths of their loved ones, asking them to cry and threatening to kidnap someone.

Fleury confessed on Jan. 16, didn't show remorse and admitted to targeting "activists" as a "troll" to gain popularity, adding that he was a fan of serial killer Ted Bundy, according to the complaint filed in the Southern District of Florida.

Prosecutors say Fleury used at least five different Instagram accounts and usernames to attack his victims from Dec. 22 to Jan. 11.

According to Special Agent Cameron McDowell, all of the accounts had the same IP address, which was assigned to the home in Santa Ana, California, where Fleury lives with his father, Patrick Fleury, and his brother.

Prosecutors are charging him with using an interactive computer service and electronic communication system of interstate commerce to engage in a course of conduct that caused, attempted to cause or would be reasonably expected to cause substantial emotional distress and transmitting in interstate commerce a communication containing a threat to kidnap a person.

