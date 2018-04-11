Finances of Parkland school shooting gunman to be examined at hearing

Nikolas Cruz appears in court with attorney Melissa McNeil (L) on Feb. 19, 2018.

PARKLAND, Fla. - The financial assets available to Parkland school shooting gunman Nikolas Cruz that might allow him to hire a private lawyer will be examined Wednesday at a court hearing.

Cruz, 19, has been represented at taxpayer expense by a Broward County public defender since the Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The hearing Wednesday will look into whether Cruz could instead pay for his own defense.

Officials said in March that he had at least $37,000 from a variety of sources, including an insurance policy naming him as a beneficiary following his mother's death in November.

Cruz's lawyers had said there may be more available and promised to research exactly how much.

Cruz was previously declared indigent. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

