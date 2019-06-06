Former BSO Deputy Scot Peterson expected back in court

Scot Peterson, a former school resource deputy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is charged with seven counts of child neglect, three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Disgraced former Broward Sheriff's Office Deputy Scot Peterson is expected back in court Thursday as his attorney asks a judge to reduce his client's bond.

Peterson, 56, is charged with seven counts of child neglect, three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury in connection with the Parkland school shooting that left 17 people dead.

Broward County Judge Jackie Powell set Peterson's bond at $102,000 Wednesday and ordered that he remain in jail until he surrenders his passport.

Peterson's attorney, Joseph DiRuzzo, told the judge that Peterson's passport was in North Carolina, where he now lives. His request to grant Peterson's release so they can retrieve it was denied.

DiRuzzo is arguing that the legal definition of being a "caregiver" is not applicable in Peterson's case because Florida law exempts Peterson, in his role as a school resource deputy.

"There is no conceivable explanation for how Peterson, a uniformed police officer serving as the school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, could qualify as a 'caregiver' under the statute," DiRuzzo wrote in his motion to reduce bond and modify the conditions of pre-trial release.

DiRuzzo said the court should vacate all seven counts of child neglect and allow Peterson to be released on his own recognizance.

"If there ever was a criminal defendant who qualifies to be released on his own recognizance it is Mr. Peterson," DiRuzzo wrote. "There can be no reasonable contention that as a former law enforcement officer he is a danger to the community or that he will fail to appear before this court at all hearings."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Peterson after a 14-month investigation into the actions -- or inaction -- of law enforcement during the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting.

FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said Peterson "did absolutely nothing to mitigate" the shooting.

"There can be no excuse for his complete inaction and no question that his inaction cost lives," Swearingen said.

