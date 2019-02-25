Former school resource deputy, campus monitor in court for deposition

Scot Peterson, Andrew Pollack and Andrew Medina were all present in court for a deposition in Pollack's ongoing wrongful-death lawsuit.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The father of one of the 17 victims killed in last Parkland school shooting was in court Monday for a deposition as part of his ongoing lawsuit.

Andrew Pollack filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School campus monitor Andrew Medina and former school resource Deputy Scot Peterson.

The lawsuit claims negligence and a lack of action by the defendants that led to the death of Meadow Pollack.

Peterson and Medina were also present in court, but they had nothing to say to reporters.

An attorney for Medina last week sought a protective order against Pollack.

Medina claims Pollack showed up at Pine Trails Park earlier this month while he was coaching a youth baseball team and harassed him.

A Broward County judge denied the request, allowing Pollack to be present.

