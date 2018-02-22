Fort Lauderdale gun show canceled after Parkland school shooting

The Florida Gun and Knife Show scheduled for next month at the War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale has been canceled.

The Florida Gun and Knife Show scheduled for March 17-18 at the War Memorial Auditorium is off the calendar.

Show manager Morgan Waters told the SunSentinel that promoters decided to skip the show because Fort Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler "courteously and professionally" requested it.

Seventeen people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured in last week's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Fort Lauderdale and Parkland are located in Broward County.

The long-running gun show, which normally attracts 70 to 100 vendors, is expected to resume in May.



