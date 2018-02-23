Funeral held Friday for Stoneman Douglas student Helena Ramsay

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Loved ones said a final farewell Friday to Helena Ramsay -- one of 17 people who were killed last week in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The funeral began at 1 p.m. at the Church by the Glades in Coral Springs. A photo of the smiling teenager was featured on a program for the service, described as a celebration of her life.

Helena, 17, was on the first floor of the school when the shooting began.

According to friends, the teen told a classmate to grab several books to shield herself from the gunman.

Helena died and her friend was hurt, but survived.

Helena's death was announced by a family member who remembered her in a Facebook post by writing, "Though she was somewhat reserved, she had a relentless motivation towards her academic studies, and her soft warm demeanor brought the best out in all who knew her. She was so brilliant and witty, and I'm still wrestling with the idea that she is actually gone."

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie was among the many other loved ones who attended Helena's funeral.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.