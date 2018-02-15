Parkland high school gunman described as 'strange kid' who killed small animals

PARKLAND, Fla. - The suspect in a deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland has been described as a "strange kid" who liked to kill small animals.

An instagram account linked to Nikolas Cruz shows the 19-year-old posing with guns and knives. In most of the photos, his face is covered with a bandana and Army hats.

Another photo is of a gun-range target with the caption, "Group therapy: Sometimes it works."

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel called his social media postings "more than distrubing."

School officials said 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas for disciplinary reasons. Before high school, he had attended Cross Creek School in Pompano Beach, a school designed for emotionally behaviorally disturbed students.

A family member told ABC News that Cruz and his younger brother were adopted by Roger and Lynda Cruz. Roger Cruz died a few years ago while Lynda Cruz passed away last year.

"He was psycho, for sure," said a student who knew Cruz. "He was crazy because he liked to kill small things, like little animals -- frogs and other animals like that and he just had a crazy mind. He was racist and he was just crazy."

The student said he met Cruz through mutual friends and used to fish with him and hang out at their friend's house.

In Cruz's Coral Springs neighborhood, a girl who lived nearby said she was terrified of him.

“I had him in my math class last year and like I had a lot of suspicions about him. Like, I didn't want to be mean or anything because like I just knew. Me and my friend we always said like something might happen and we don’t want to be one of his targets because he said that he wanted to go to the military to shoot people. I remember that so clearly.”

The girl said Cruz made outlandish statements at school and that he wasn't allowed to carry a backpack because he once brought a weapon to school.

"Ever since that day he would bring a plastic bag and we would always see him with the plastic bag instead," she said. "That threw me off, and I was always concerned about that. I even told my parents last year almost every week that I was scared. Like, this kid might do something.”

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.