Heat to wear Stoneman Douglas uniform patch through season

MIAMI - The Miami Heat will wear uniform patches honoring those who lost their lives in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School school shooting.

The design is still being worked on, but the Heat will don the patches during the team's return from the All-Star Game break on Friday in New Orleans.

The patches will remain on Heat uniforms for the remainder of the season.

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball released the Douglas tribute hat all 30 teams will wear during spring training games this weekend.

Seventeen people were shot and killed on Feb. 14 when Nikolas Cruz opened fire inside and outside the school.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.