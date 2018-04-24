Here is the list of Florida's MSD Public Safety Commission members

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety commission has 16 members and four ex-officio members.

COMMISSION CHAIR: Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri

VICTIMS' FATHERS

Ryan Petty is the father of Alaina Petty. He played an integral role in insuring that the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act moved through the Florida Legislature.

Andrew Pollack is the father of Meadow Pollack. He has met with local, state, and federal officials after his daughter's death.

Max Schachter is the father of Alex Schachter. He has advocated for school safety improvements and has urged members of the Florida Legislature to enact effective legislation.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen

Miami Shores Police Department Chief Kevin Lystad

Okaloosa County Sheriff Larry Ashley

Undersheriff for Indian River County James Harpring

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd

Auburndale Chief Chris Nelson

EDUCATION

Superintendent of Brevard Public Schools Desmond Blackburn

Citrus County School Board member Douglas Dodd

Martin County School Board member Marsha Powers

LEGISLATION

Sen. Lauren Book

MENTAL HEALTH

Centerstone Florida CEO Melissa Larkin-Skinner

LEGAL

Pinellas County Chief Assistant State Attorney Bruce Bartlett

EX-OFFICIO MEMBERS

Florida Department of Education Commissioner Pam Stewart

Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Mike Carroll

Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary Christina Daly

Florida Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Justin Senior

