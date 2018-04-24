Here is the list of Florida's MSD Public Safety Commission members

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety commission has 16 members and four ex-officio members.
Here is the list:
COMMISSION CHAIR: Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri
VICTIMS' FATHERS
Ryan Petty is the father of Alaina Petty. He played an integral role in insuring that the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act moved through the Florida Legislature.
Andrew Pollack is the father of Meadow Pollack. He has met with local, state, and federal officials after his daughter's death.
Max Schachter is the father of Alex Schachter. He has advocated for school safety improvements and has urged members of the Florida Legislature to enact effective legislation.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen
Miami Shores Police Department Chief Kevin Lystad
Okaloosa County Sheriff Larry Ashley
Undersheriff for Indian River County James Harpring
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd
Auburndale Chief Chris Nelson
EDUCATION
Superintendent of Brevard Public Schools Desmond Blackburn
Citrus County School Board member Douglas Dodd
Martin County School Board member Marsha Powers
LEGISLATION
Sen. Lauren Book
MENTAL HEALTH
Centerstone Florida CEO Melissa Larkin-Skinner
LEGAL
Pinellas County Chief Assistant State Attorney Bruce Bartlett
EX-OFFICIO MEMBERS
Florida Department of Education Commissioner Pam Stewart
Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Mike Carroll
Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary Christina Daly
Florida Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Justin Senior
