'I never got to say goodbye to her,' Parkland school shooting survivor says of friend

PARKLAND, Fla. - A Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student said she and her twin sister are having trouble sleeping after witnessing the massacre that claimed the life of her friend.

Mackenzie Mirsky said she and her sister were in one of the classrooms where a gunman, identified by authorities as 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, opened fire Wednesday.

The twins told Local 10 News reporter Erica Rakow that they're having trouble sleeping since the shooting and are afraid to go to the bathroom alone.

"If I hear, like, even the slightest noise at night, I feel like it's a gunshot," Mackenzie said.

Mackenzie's friend Cara Loughran was among the 17 people killed in the massacre.

"I can't close my eyes without thinking of my friend," Mackenzie said.

Cara was a 14-year-old freshman and a member of the Drake School of Irish Dance in Fort Lauderdale.

"I never got to say goodbye to her," Mackenzie said. "She was such a sweet girl and she didn't deserve it at all."

