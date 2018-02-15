School massacre victim loved to dance

PARKLAND, Fla. - Jaime Guttenberg really enjoyed gymnastics and dancing. She took classes at the Dance Theatre, a studio in Coconut Creek. She was a member of their DTX dance program.

Guttenberg was killed Wednesday in a massacre that left 16 others dead and 17 injured at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The tragedy left a community in mourning and sparked a conversation nationwide about gun control and mental health.

Guttenberg's family was trying to deal with the irreparable loss. Alexa Saka, her cousin, was distraught and sent her a good bye message on Facebook.

"You grew up to be the most beautiful, kind-hearted, driven, funny and sweet girl," Saka wrote. "You went out of your way to make everyone feel good and that smile ... that smile lit up every single room you walked into."

Cheryl Schechter Luckman among the parents of children in the local dancing community who were mourning on social media. Her daughter Jessica Luckman was also a DTX member.

"Our hearts are beyond broken for you," Schechter wrote in a note to her parents, Jennifer Bloom Guttenberg and Fred Guttenberg. "The world just doesn't make sense right now. We love you Jaime."

