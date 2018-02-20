Judge rules to make DCF records on Nikolas Cruz public

PARKLAND, Fla. - A judge ruled Monday for records from Department of Children and Families concerning accused Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz to be made public.

The decision came after a petition was made to allow the state to release the records, which were confidential by law until Monday, providing details of past investigations.

The records show:

DCF Adult Protective Services was called on Sept. 28, 2016, to investigate allegations that Nikolas Cruz was being victimized by his caregiver -- his mother.

Following an investigation involving mental health counselors, school personnel and law enforcement who had contact with Cruz, DCF found no indicators of abuse or neglect as alleged.

According to Henderson Behavioral Health, before, during and after DCF’s investigation, Cruz was receiving mental health treatment services from Henderson Behavioral Health, a provider independent from DCF. Henderson also informed DCF Cruz was taking medication.

It was reported to DCF that Cruz did not own a firearm.

Cruz was living with his mother and regularly attending school.

“DCF is absolutely heartbroken and disgusted by last week’s tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School," DCF secretary Mike Carroll said. "Once we learned that the shooter had involvement with the agency in 2016, we immediately began the process of asking a court to release these records detailing DCF’s only involvement with this person."

Caroll said DCF relies on the expertise of mental health professionals and law enforcement and that it took the steps to involve the partners in investigating the alleged abuse.

"Cruz was receiving mental health services before, during and after our investigation was closed," Carroll said. "He was living with his mother, and attending school. Our focus will continue to be on working with our partners to best serve Florida’s communities.”

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.