Judge says Parkland school shooter's education records can be released

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Broward County judge ruled Friday that the education records of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz should be released.

Attorneys for Cruz argued that releasing the Broward County school records could jeopardize his right to a fair trial.

"In creating such a one-sided report in a self-serving document which directly discusses Mr. Cruz's path through the Broward County school system, they create the illusion that there is or there was nothing unusual to suggest that they missed his psychological issues, which is discordant with what their teachers and everybody says," assistant public defender David Frankel told the judge.

However, Judge Elizabeth Scherer said releasing the report won't jeopardize Cruz's right to a fair trial because most of the information has been redacted.

This is the latest of several legal battles involving release of evidence about Cruz, such as video showing law enforcement response at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and his post-arrest statement.

Cruz, 19, faces the death penalty if convicted of killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the Valentine's Day attack. He previously attended the school.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.