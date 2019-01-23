Judge won't hold BSO in contempt of court for releasing Nikolas Cruz's medical records

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A judge has denied an effort by defense attorneys to hold the Broward Sheriff's Office in contempt of court for releasing the medical records of the Parkland school shooter to a state investigative commission.

Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer ruled Tuesday that "it does not appear that there was any bad faith" conducted by the BSO in releasing Nikolas Cruz's records.

Scherer's ruling said the records release "appears to be an isolated incident" that was limited to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission. The order said the BSO may not have been aware of the restrictions Scherer had placed on the records.

Cruz's medical records, which have not been made public, were provided to the commission last summer. The commission was created to investigate last year's Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in which 17 people were killed.

Scherer said the BSO has shown that, when it comes to the release of records that require redacting, the agency "has made such redactions on its own initiative without the need for court intervention."

Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted. His lawyers have offered a guilty plea in return for life in prison.

