'Just f***ing kill me,' Nikolas Cruz says during first interrogation after massacre

PARKLAND, Fla. - Two months before the Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Nikolas Cruz used Advil to try to kill himself, according to a transcript of his confession to a Broward Sheriff's Office detective.

Cruz, 19, told Detective John Curcio that he had spent about $4,000 in three shotguns, two rifles and a handgun. He added that his bad side, "the demon," had considered going to a park to shoot at people three weeks before he walked into a building at the school and killed 17 people and wounded 17 others.

"I hear demons ... a voice, demon voice," Cruz said.

He also said that he had abused Xanax, because it made the demon go away. He also used marijuana and alcohol, according to a 217-page transcript that the State Attorney's Office released on Monday.

Cruz also told Curcio that he wanted to talk to a psychologist.

"To find out what's wrong with me ... What the f -- is wrong with me?"

Cruz reportedly said there was an evil male voice that had ordered him to burn, kill and destroy for years. When Curcio asked Cruz if he wanted cold water, Cruz said, "I don't deserve it." And when Curcio left the room to get the water, Cruz said, "Just kill me. Just f--- ing kill me. F---!"

Cruz said he had used a pellet gun to kill birds and a chicken. He said the voice told him to buy an AR-15, because it was "cool looking" and he wanted "to feel safe."

While he was working at the Dollar Store, Cruz reportedly said he heard the voice telling him to hurt people.

"The voice is, is in me ... To me, it's me and then my bad side ... It's a voice. The voice is in here and then it's me, it's just regular me, just trying to be a good person," Cruz said pointing to his head.

Cruz also added there were two voices and he hears "the voice" more at night.

"There is one half that's a good and then the bad," Cruz said.

He said the voice made him feel less alone and chose some of the music that he listened to including "Panzermensch," a metal song in German.

"I have someone in my head who I can talk to about it ... to have somebody ... because I have no one," Cruz said.

Cruz als said that when he didn't follow orders, the voice would tell him to hurt himself. He said he would regularly engage in non-suicidal self-injury and before the shooting he had been fishing at a lake and had used a knife to cut his arms.

Cruz said he wanted to be a U.S. Army ranger, but he had failed the aptitude test. He said he thought his biological father was in the Marines.

"I am stupid ... I was afraid to take it," Cruz said adding that he was a "coward."

He added that when his mother was alive she put him down and said that he was crazy and stupid, and worthless. He also said his brother would also engage in name calling.

"I don't know if he cares about me or not ... I feel like the voice cares more about me than my brother," Cruz said.

Cruz said a girl, who was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was the love of his life. He also said he didn't go out with other girls because he "scared them."

When Curcio left the interrogation room for the second time, Cruz talked to himself.

"I want to die. At the end you are nothing but worthless s---t, dude," Cruz said. "You deserve to die because you are f---ing worthless."

When detectives allowed Cruz to meet with his brother Zack Cruz, his brother told him people thought he was a monster. He also said he had a bad feeling and had made attempts to reach him through social media and text messaging.

"I know you probably felt like you had no body but I care about you," Zack Cruz said. "I literally would pull my heart out for you. I know I make it seem like I didn't care about you at all. I know I made it seem like when we were growing up that I hated you ... but truth is ... I didn't want to look weak. I love you with all my heart."

Nikolas Cruz hugged his brother. The two agreed: "mom would cry." Zack Cruz said he felt guilty.

"I wish I could have prevented this ... this is a big part of, like, my fault also because you know I grew up ... I am sorry that I grew up being a dumb jerk to you and made fun of you and didn't want you to hang out with my friends ... we do different stuff. That's why we, I wasn't always there," Zack Cruz said. "You know, I like to skate. You like to -- guns. Just you like guns. That's all I knew."

The State Attorney's Office plans to release the video of the interrogation on Tuesday.

