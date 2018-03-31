Laura Ingraham takes week off amid Parkland student-led boycott

Alex Wong/Getty Images

PARKLAND, Fla. - Conservative commentator Laura Ingraham is taking a week off from the her Fox News show "The Ingraham Angle" amid a growing advertiser boycott led by Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg.

Ingraham announced late Friday that guest hosts would fill-in for her next week, calling it an "Easter break."

"Have some healthy reflections this Holy Week," Hogg said.

A number of advertisers cut ties with the Ingraham's prime time show after she mocked Hogg, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, on Twitter.

In an interview last week with TMZ, Hogg talked about not getting into a number of high-profile universities. Ingraham called it whining.

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA...totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

In response Hogg and his sister urged advertisers to boycott Ingraham's show and a number of them responded including pet food company Nutrish, travel website TripAdvisor Inc., online home furnishings seller Wayfair Inc. and online streaming service Hulu.

"The comments she has made are not consistent with how we feel people should be treated," a spokesperson from Nutrish said in an email.

Ingraham has apologized to Hogg and invited him to appear on her show, but Hogg said the apology wasn't genuine and was only motivated by the boycott.

I 100% agree an apology in an effort just to save your advertisers is not enough. I will only accept your apology only if you denounce the way your network has treated my friends and I️ in this fight. It’s time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children. https://t.co/H0yWs4zMGk — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

The boycott comes as the Parkland student activists are increasingly the targets of online attacks, many of them false. A number of Marjory Stoneman Douglas students launched the #NeverAgain movement after 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at the high school on Feb. 14.

The students organized a massive protest in Washington and other cities dubbed the "March for Our Lives" earlier this month and now plan a series of town halls on the subject of gun violence.

The student are seeking more restriction on gun sales, including a ban on semi-automatic weapons like the AR-15 rifle used in the Parkland shooting. Their activism has made the frequent targets of criticism from conservative commentators such as Ingraham who support gun rights.

