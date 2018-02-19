Loved ones attend funeral of Luke Hoyer

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Loved ones gathered Monday to say goodbye to Luke Hoyer, one of 17 people killed in Wednesday's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Luke's funeral began at 11 a.m. at The Church by the Glades in Coral Springs.

The 15-year-old is remembered by relatives as a happy young man who was always smiling and who deeply loved his family.

His cousin posted on Facebook the morning after the shooting, "Tears will never show you how much I loved Luke. He had a wonderful life ahead of him and now I live through him."

Luke's parents spent hours after the shooting trying to get in contact with their son. They went to various hospitals, but eventually found out that he had died once they visited the law enforcement command post that had been set up after the shooting.

Luke is survived by his brother, sister and parents.

