Miami Beach Senior High School students protest for gun control

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A week after a school shooting left 17 people dead in Parkland, Miami Beach Senior High School students walked out of their classrooms to protest for gun control.

After walking out about 12 p.m., hundreds who were wearing black T-shirts sat on the floor and listened to student organizers talk about registering to vote, so they can support the "Never Again" movement that survivors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School started.

"We stand with Douglas," the students chanted.

They staged the demonstration to show solidarity with the survivors who traveled to Tallahassee to lobby the Florida House Representatives, a day after 71 law makers halted a bill that would ban assault rifles from making it to the Florida House floor.

The young survivors are also organizing a nationwide march to protest the lack of gun control that students believe allowed Cruz to get a hold of the rifle that he used to kill last week.

