Mother of Stoneman Douglas victim announces run for Broward County School Board

PARKLAND, Fla. - The mother of one of the 17 victims killed Feb. 14 in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, announced Tuesday that she will be running for a spot on the Broward County School Board.

Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter Alyssa attended the school, will also be hosting a fundraiser next month for her nonprofit organization, Make Schools Safe Inc.

The mission of Alhadeff's foundation is to make schools across the country safe for all students and faculty so that similar tragedies will be prevented in the future.

The fundraiser will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11 as the Heron Bay and Coral Springs tennis centers take on the Cypress Head and Parkland tennis centers.

The women's tennis round robin and exhibition match will be held at the Parkland Tennis Center, at 7901 Parkside Drive.

Tickets for the exhibition and a luncheon are $40. Tickets for round robin participation, the exhibition and the luncheon are $60.

There will also be boutique shopping and raffles.

All proceeds from the event will be used to provide school safety.

To register for the event, call Lara at 561-767-7302.

Click here for more information about Make Schools Safe.

