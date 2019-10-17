New bill from Sen. Rick Scott looks to fix FBI tip line

WASHINGTON - Sen. Rick Scott has announced new legislation, addressing the FBI and its handling of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Scott was Florida's governor during three tragic shootings; the Parkland massacre, the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Scott's press conference on Capitol Hill addressed not only his frustration with the FBI but also the frustrations of the Parkland community.

His bill would require the FBI to relay information to local law enforcement about tips the agency receives through its national hotline. This would happen on a monthly basis.

The bill is supported by Tony Montalto, whose daughter Gina was killed in the shooting at Stoneman Douglas.

"My bill will make the information sharing process more transparent and accountable and force the FBI to be proactive with local law enforcement," Scott said Thursday.

The bill also requires the government accountability office to review the top line's operating procedures and make recommendations for improving it.

Just days after the Parkland shooting, the FBI issued a public apology for failing to properly investigate Nikolas Cruz and mishandling two separate tips it received about his plans.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.