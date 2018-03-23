New England Patriots donate plane to fly Stoneman Douglas students to 'March for Our Lives'

The New England Patriots team plane sits on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport as Parkland students prepare to fly to Washington, D.C., for the "March for Our Lives" event.

PARKLAND, Fla. - It's very rare for the New England Patriots to get a hearty cheer down in South Florida, but the 5-time Super Bowl champions deserve a big round of applause.

The Patriots sent their team plane to South Florida this week to fly students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to Washington, D.C. for Saturday's "March for Our Lives."

Bleacher Report reports Patriots owner Robert Kraft made the gesture on behalf after being asked by former Arizona Representative Gabrielle Giffords.

Students posted pictures to social media thanking the Patriots before boarding Thursday's flight.

Thank you @Patriots for donating your plane to fly @ShineMsd to Washington DC💙 We appreciate your support! pic.twitter.com/JGnN0jNjoe — Kali Clougherty #ShineMSD (@kali4change) March 23, 2018

