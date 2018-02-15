School massacre victim was senior with scholarship to University of Indianapolis

PARKLAND, Fla. - Nicholas Dworet was looking forward to being a member of the University of Indianapolis' swimming team. The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School senior's dreams came to an abrupt end Wednesday during the Parkland massacre.

His accused killer, Nikolas Cruz, was being held without bond at Broward County jail. Dworet was among the 17 Cruz was accused of killing in a 2 p.m. shooting with an AR-15-style rifle that also left 16 injured, a community in pain and a nationwide desire to address issues of gun control and mental health.

Dworet ranked 64th in the state. A month before his death, he won first place for a 100 Y Free event at the Aquatics Naples Open. He placed fifth during the Florida High School Athletic Association's state championship 100 Y Free competition Nov. 10.

TS Aquatics -- where Dworet was a beloved team captain known as "swim daddy" -- announced the tragedy Thursday.

"He was an amazing person as well as a great swimmer, a happy young man who embodied the values of our program, a young man who had changed his life recently, and was on a major up swing in his life," the announcement said.

Those who knew him at TS Aquatics said they loved his positive attitude. Dworet had a good sense of humor and met eye contact with a smile. He spoke Swedish and was in love with Daria Ciarella. His mother, Mitchell Dworet, a realtor with Skye Louis Realty, was heartbroken.

"May God give you and our family the strength to bear this terrible loss," Mamta Kantamneni wrote.

Authorities have yet to identify the victims of the massacre and the family has yet to share details about his funeral arrangements. Dworet was also survived by two siblings and by his dad, Gary Dworet.

This is a developing story.

