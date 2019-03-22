Nikolas Cruz back in court again for hearing

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz stares at a television news camera during a hearing at the Broward County courthouse, March 22, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The suspect in last year's Parkland school shooting massacre is back in court again.

Nikolas Cruz was in a Broward County courtroom Friday morning for a status hearing on charges that he killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

Court records do not show what will be discussed, but the sides have been fighting recently over what evidence prosecutors must hand over to Cruz's attorneys.

Cruz's trial is tentatively scheduled for early next year, but no date has been set.

His attorneys have said he will plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence. The prosecution is seeking the death penalty.

