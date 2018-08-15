Nikolas Cruz back in court as judge berates newspaper's attorney

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz stares into the camera during a Broward County court appearance, Aug. 15, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was back in court Wednesday afternoon as a Broward County judge berated an attorney for a South Florida newspaper.

Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer scalded the attorney for the South Florida SunSentinel after the newspaper published details about Cruz's educational background that were supposed to be redacted to protect his privacy.

"You all manipulated that document so that it could be un-redacted," Scherer told the attorney.

The attorney defended the paper's actions, calling it lawful and citing other similar court cases.

"Legally speaking, you may be OK, but what about ethically speaking?" Scherer said.

