Nikolas Cruz could get hefty inheritance, may not need court-appointed lawyer

Nikolas Cruz appears in court with attorney Melissa McNeil for a status hearing before Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Feb. 19, 2018 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz may be entitled to a hefty inheritance, which could mean he's no longer eligible for a court-appointed lawyer.

Broward County's public defender filed a motion Tuesday asking Judge Elizabeth Scherer to determine whether Cruz, 19, is indigent.

According to the motion, Cruz was determined indigent by the clerk of court, but defense attorneys have since learned that Cruz "may be a beneficiary in probate matters."

Cruz's father died in 2004 and his mother died in November.

If Cruz stands to receive money from the estates of his late parents, Scherer would most likely require that he hire a private attorney instead of being represented by the taxpayer-funded public defender's office.

Cruz is accused of using an AR-15 that he legally purchased to kill 17 people and wound more than a dozen others on Valentine's Day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Cruz was a former student at the Parkland school.

Defense attorney Melisa McNeil told reporters after Cruz's bond court hearing that he's "a broken human being."

Cruz is being held without bond on 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Public defender Howard Finkelstein said Cruz would plead guilty immediately if the state would waive the death penalty. However, Broward County State Attorney Michael Satz issued a statement saying that the crime "is the type of case the death penalty was designed for."

"This was a highly calculated and premeditated murder of 17 people and the attempted murder of everyone in that school," Staz said. "Our office will announce our formal position at the appropriate time."

