Prosecutors say Nikolas Cruz's confession will be redacted before release

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Attorneys for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz want a judge to stop the release of a statement from his recorded confession, but prosecutors claim there is nothing of substance to block.

The state issued its response Thursday to a motion filed by Cruz's defense attorneys to stop the release of a statement in which he confessed to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Cruz's attorneys argue that the "publication of certain portions of the statement will cause significant trauma to an already beleaguered community, impede the defendant's constitutional right against self-incrimination, as well his right to a fair and impartial trial."

However, prosecutor Carolyn V. McCann wrote that the confession in question "has been redacted" from Cruz's statement.

At issue is the recorded confession Cruz gave to BSO Detective John Curcio after his arrest on the day of the Feb. 14 mass shooting that killed 14 students and three faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

McCann said the state has reviewed Cruz's statement, which is being prepared for public release under Florida's public records law. She said it would not be ready for release until Monday.

"The defendant has not and cannot cite any Florida law supporting his position that the contemplated filing of a motion to suppress a statement is a basis to interfere with the state's duty to respond to a request for public records under established Florida law," McCann said.

Cruz has been held without bond since the shooting. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

A hearing on the issue is scheduled for Friday morning.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.