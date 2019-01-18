Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz due back in court for matters related to BSO

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz sits in court as his attorneys speak to Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer, Jan. 15, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is due back in court for more motions from defense lawyers.

Cruz's lawyers want Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer to hold the Broward Sheriff's Office in contempt of court for improperly providing the 20-year-old's medical records to a state commission investigating the shooting.

His attorneys are arguing only certain authorized investigators and prosecutors should get access to such records in a criminal case, and the commission is not included.

In a separate matter, attorneys are also asking Scherer to stop Cruz from being supervised by Sgt. Raymond Beltran in jail. Cruz is accused of attacking the detention deputy in November.

A hearing on both matters is scheduled for Friday morning.

Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted in the Valentine's Day shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. His lawyers have offered a guilty plea in exchange for life in prison, but prosecutors have rejected that.

