Nikolas Cruz, now 20, back in court as attorneys discuss release of private records

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz stares into the camera during a hearing, Sept. 26, 2018, at the Broward County courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Nikolas Cruz appeared in court Wednesday as attorneys sparred over the release of the Parkland school shooter's private medical records.

Defense attorney Melisa McNeill asked Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer for an evidentiary hearing to determine how Cruz's records were obtained by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission.

McNeill argued that either the state attorney's office or the Broward Sheriff's Office violated Scherer's court order by releasing the records to the 14-panel commission, which she claimed "obviously went backdoor to get these records."

"It was either the state of Florida or the Broward Sheriff's Office, but the commission is in possession of records that they should not be in possession of, and I believe that's either through the fault of the Broward Sheriff's Office or the state attorney's office," McNeill said.

Assistant state attorney Steven Klinger said the state stands by its position.

"Their motion is completely meritless and baseless and it should be summarily denied," Klinger said. "The state attorney's office has not, in any way, shape or form, violated the orders of this court."

Defense attorney Melisa McNeill and assistant state attorney Steven Klinger state their positions before Judge Elizabeth Scherer, Sept. 26, 2018, at the Broward County courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Cruz, who celebrated his 20th birthday Monday in jail, is charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Valentine's Day mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

The last time Cruz was in court, Scherer scolded the attorney for the SunSentinel after the newspaper published details about Cruz's educational background that were supposed to be redacted to protect his privacy.

