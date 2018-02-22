Northeast High School students protest for gun control

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A week after a school shooting left 17 people dead in Parkland, Northeast High School students in Oakland Park walked out of their classrooms to protest for gun control.

After walking out, students listened to student organizers talk about their support of the "Never Again" movement that survivors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School started.

"We want change," the students chanted.

They staged the demonstration to show solidarity with the survivors who traveled to Tallahassee to lobby the Florida House Representatives, a day after 71 law makers halted a bill that would ban assault rifles from making it to the Florida House floor.

The young survivors are also organizing a nationwide march to protest the lack of gun control that students believe allowed Cruz to get a hold of the rifle that he used to kill last week.

Here are some of the Instagram posts:

