Sheriff fires 2 more deputies after IA investigation into Parkland school shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony has fired two more deputies who were the subjects of an internal affairs investigation into the Parkland school shooting.

Tony said Wednesday during a news conference that seven total deputies were under investigation.

The sheriff said deputies Edward Eason and Josh Stanbaugh, along with former school resource Deputy Scot Peterson and Sgt. Brian Miller, were fired as a result of the findings. He said no disciplinary action was taken against three other deputies who had been under investigation.

Seventeen people were killed and seventeen others were wounded in the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Peterson was arrested earlier this month and charged with seven counts of child neglect, three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury. Authorities said Peterson failed to engage the shooter.

Tony announced earlier this month that he had retroactively fired Peterson, who resigned shortly after the Valentine's Day massacre, and Miller.

All four deputies were found to have neglected their duties.

