Parents of Parkland victims don't want former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel reinstated

PARKLAND, Fla. - The Florida Senate will soon decide whether to reinstate Scott Israel as Broward County sheriff, as recommended by a special master.

The parents of some Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victims do not want Israel to get his job back.

"17 families in this community are united, we are together, on this important reality that Mr. Israel cannot get his job back," said Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was one of the 17 people killed in the Parkland shooting. "This should not be about politics, (but) sadly Mr. Israel has made it about politics. This is about his failure, before, during, and after Feb. 14."

The reinstatement recommendation comes nine months after Israel was removed from office.

"There is not one argument that will convince anyone that it is a good idea to bring this guy back," said Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the shooting.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called Israel's actions on the day of the Stoneman Douglas shooting inadequate, with parents backing up those claims.

"The facts before us (are) that 17 citizens of Broward County, one being my daughter Alyssa, were killed at MSD on Feb. 14, 2018," said Lori Aldahaff, current Broward School Board member. "Another 17 were wounded in the same incident. BSO failures under Mr. Israel were that deputies and detectives had numerous interactions with the shooter prior to that tragic day and did not follow through to complete further action required by BSO procedures."

The recommendation for Israel's reinstatement will go before the Florida Senate next week.

It points to several areas, one of them being that the shooting responsibility was a collective failure that should not just be blamed on Israel.

