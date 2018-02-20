Parkland cadet victims to receive JROTC Heroism Medals

PARKLAND, Fla. - The three JROTC cadets who lost their lives in last week's Parkland school shootings will receive the Medal of Heroism from the U.S. Army.

Cadet Peter Wang, Cadet Alaina Petty and Cadet Martin Duque were all student members of the JROTC at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Wang has been credited with opening a classroom door to allow students escaping gunfire to seek shelter inside. A petition was created to encourage the armed forces to honor Wang with a military funeral.

Wang will be buried Tuesday in his JROTC uniform.

While Petty received her Heroism Medal during her funeral Monday, Duque will be awarded his medal at his Saturday service.

The Medal of Heroism is a military decoration awarded by the Department of the Army to a JRTOC Cadet who performs an act of heroism. "The achievement must be an accomplishment so exceptional and outstanding that it clearly sets the individual apart from fellow students or from other persons in similar circumstances. The performance must have involved the acceptance of danger and extraordinary responsibilities, exemplifying praiseworthy fortitude and courage."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.