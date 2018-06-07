Parkland commander for BSO removed from post at city's request

PARKLAND, Fla. - The commanding law enforcement official in the city of Parkland is being removed from her post.

Broward Sheriff's Office Capt. Jan Jordan will be replaced at the request of City Manager Bob Payton, according to a news release from the city.

Jordan's fallout with the city comes in the aftermath of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 14 students and three faculty members.

Payton is also evaluating the city's current contract with the BSO, which is set to expire in September 2019.

"In coordination with this comprehensive public safety evaluation process, I have proactively requested that Sheriff Scott Israel provide three recommendations to fulfill the upgraded role of major," Payton said in a statement release by the city.

The new major would replace Jordan, who has served as commander of the Parkland district since March 2017.

"It is my intent to upgrade the role of captain to major prior to the start of the 2018-19 school year to continue the advancement of the city's public safety initiatives," Payton said.

Several sources close to the BSO told Local 10 News investigative reporter Bob Norman that Jordan, a former Fort Lauderdale police officer who was hired by Israel after his election, instructed deputies to set up a perimeter around the school rather than go inside to confront the shooter.

Former school resource Deputy Scot Peterson resigned after Israel said he failed to engage the shooter. Surveillance video shows him standing outside the 1400 building while Nikolas Cruz was inside, opening fire on students and teachers with his legally purchased AR-15 rifle.

Jordan remains employed by the BSO.

