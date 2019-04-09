Parkland gunman wrote love letters to girl in Britain while in jail

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz sent lengthy illustrated love letters to a girl in Britain while he was in jail, according to court records released Monday.

Cruz sent letters to a girl whom he calls Miley and her brother Liam in mid-October and mid-November of 2018. The handwritten letters are filled with spelling mistakes and grammatical errors. They are often illustrated with smiley faces and hearts.

Cruz wrote about a range of topics, including politics, family and death, but he avoids any mention of the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead and wounded more than a dozen others.

Cruz, 20, is currently being held in Broward County Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale awaiting trial. Cruz confessed to killings and his legal team offered to plead guilty if prosecutors agreed to a life sentence instead of the death penalty. Prosecutors declined and Cruz's lawyers decided to move forward with the trial, which is scheduled for January.

In one letter, Cruz tells Miley that he wants her to "know me like no one has before."

He also reflected on the death penalty.

"Wish life for me could have been different but it's not and a part of me is wishing it end with the death penalty, letting someone inject me with long last sleep it's kind of what I want but I'm unsure of myself" he wrote.

He acknowledges in one letter that he will probably never leave jail, but wrote that he wishes he and Miely could be together. In another letter, he writes about his desire for a family.

"I really want children, I want 3 boys and girls, maybe more LOL The boys names will be Kalashnikov, Makarov Remington and my wife can the girls. I always wanted children," he wrote.

The names he listed refer to models of weapons.

