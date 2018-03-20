Parkland gunman's brother arrested for trespassing at Stoneman Douglas

PARKLAND, Fla. - The brother of Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz was arrested Monday after he went onto the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

Zachary Cruz, 18, faces a charge of trespassing. Authorities had previously told Zachary Cruz to avoid the campus.

According to the arrest report, Zachary Cruz told deputies that he went to the campus to “reflect on the school shooting and soak it in.” Deputies said security cameras showed him riding his skateboard onto the school grounds, bypassing the campus' locked doors and gates around 4:30 p.m.

Zachary Cruz cried when his brother appeared in court.

Deputies said Zachary Cruz had no connection to Broward County. Before the shooting, he lived with family friends in Palm Beach County.

On Feb. 14, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire inside the Parkland high school, killing 17 people and wounding more than a dozen others. He is currently being held at the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale, awaiting trial.

After the shooting, people close to Zachary Cruz said he wanted to harm himself, and he underwent a mental health evaluation. Zachary Cruz has denied that he wanted to harm himself or others.

Last week, Zachary Cruz attended a court hearing for adoptive brother in Fort Lauderdale. Sitting with his caretaker, Zachary Cruz cried as his older brother was brought into the courtroom.

Both Cruz brothers were adopted as babies by Linda and Roger Cruz.

Roger Cruz died when the brothers were boys while Linda Cruz passed away in November.

Zachary and Nikolas Cruz went to live with family friend Roxanne Deschamps in Lantana after their mother's death. However, Nikolas Cruz moved out in January after the family would not allow him to have weapons in the home.

According to investigators from Palm Beach and Broward counties, Zachary Cruz told authorities that he and his friends had bullied his older brother, something he now now regrets.

A detective wrote in one of the reports that Zachary Cruz wishes that he had been nicer to his brother and may have had some resentment because Nikolas Cruz may have been the "favored brother."

Read the full arrest report.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.