Parkland parent does stand-up after Louis CK mocks shooting victims

PARKLAND, Fla. - The father of one of the victims of the Parkland school shooting has performed a stand-up comedy routine in response to Louis C.K.'s recent jokes about the massacre.

In a video posted on YouTube, Manuel Oliver, whose 17-year-old son, Joaquin, was killed in the shooting, hangs posters for Murdering Innocent Children Comedy Night.

Louis C.K., whose career was derailed after he admitted to sexually harassing and exposing himself to women, recently came under criticism after he joked about Parkland survivors during a stand-up routine.

"You went to a high school where kids got shot? Why does that mean I have to listen to you? Why does that make you interesting? You didn’t got shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way, and now I’ve got to listen to you talking?” Louis C.K. said in the routine.

Oliver shot back with his own routine, saying Louis C.K. was using the Parkland material to divert attention from his history of sexual harrasment and abuse.

"You hear the one about the kid that walks into the school on Valentine’s Day?" Manuel Oliver says in the video. "Skinny kid wearing headphones gets dropped by his dad and he says, ‘I love you’ and gets out of the car and walks into the school and then gets shot to death a couple of hours later."

Since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Manuel Oliver has become an outspoken advocate for gun control, painting murals to draw attention to victims like his son.

"Have you guys ever heard dead baby jokes? I gotta dead baby his name was Joaquin Oliver. He was going to be 18. But now he's dead and that’s not a joke," he says ending the routine.

Louis C.K. is scheduled to perform in Tampa this week.

