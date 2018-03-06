Parkland school shooting survivor intends to sue BSO, school district

PARKLAND, Fla. - A 15-year-old boy who was wounded in the Parkland school shooting has filed notice that he will sue authorities to seek money to cover the cost of his recovery.

The attorney for Anthony Borges and his family said the Broward Sheriff's Office, the school resource deputy, the Broward County school system and the principal at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School failed to protect students from a former student who killed 17 people and wounded more than a dozen others on Valentine's Day.

Anthony Borges Notice of Intent to File Claim

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Nikolas Cruz, 19, confessed to the mass shooting.

Wilton Manors-based attorney Alex Arreaza wrote that Borges was shot five times, still can't walk and has "a great deal of difficulty performing rudimentary tasks for himself."

"The failure of Broward County Public Schools, and of the principal and school resource officer to adequately protect students, and in particular our client, from life-threatening harm were unreasonable, callous and negligent," Arreaza wrote. "Such action or inaction led to the personal injuries sustained by my client."

Shortly after the shooting, Israel visited Borges in the hospital where he has been recovering.

Borges' friend told ABC's "Good Morning America" that the two rushed to hide in a nearby classroom when they first heard gunshots. He said no one knew what to do, but that Borges "took the initiative to just save his other classmates."

