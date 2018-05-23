Parkland students debut new documentary in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Marjory Stoneman Douglas students were once again center stage Tuesday night in Fort Lauderdale at the world premiere of the new documentary "We are the Change."

The 45-minute film features never-before-seen footage of Stoneman Douglas students and teachers in the weeks after a mass shooting left 17 people dead at the Parkland school.

Many of the student and teachers became outspoken advocates for stricter gun laws. The film follows them as they travel from South Florida to Washington for the "March for Our Lives."

It also follows survivors as they speak with lawmakers in Congress right before the historic march that saw hundreds of thousands of people take to the streets of Washington.

"That's exactly what I want to happen is for people to feel what it was like when we were there. And if someone else is able to relive that, that's incredible and the whole purpose of this documentary,"

said Emilie Smith of "March for Our Lives."

Several students who were there took part in a question-and-answer session after the movie ended. The students are resolved more than ever to keep this movement in the headlines.

"We're just angry. We want to make sure no one has to go through that pain," Stoneman Douglas student Lizzie Eaton said. "When we saw what happened in Santa Fe (Texas) we all felt it. It was really close to home."

Filmmaker Gina Onori said she hopes the documentary can be part of that change.

"If I could just be a part of that, and do anything to give them more of a voice. That's what this is all about," she said.

