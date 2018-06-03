Parkland students to honor those lost at graduation

People arrive Sunday at the BB&T Center in Sunrise for the graduation ceremony.

SUNRISE, Fla. - The senior class of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were set to graduate Sunday in an emotional ceremony, that is expected pay to tribute to four of their classmates who were killed in a February mass shooting.

Seniors Nicholas Dworet, Joaquin Oliver, Meadow Pollack and Carmen Schentrup were among the 17 victims. They will not walk down the aisle at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, but their presence was felt.

Pollack's best friend, senior Carly Ogozaly, sent CNN a picture of her graduation cap. The mortar board featured a photo of Pollack and the words, "We are still in this together."

The news media was not permitted inside the arena, and security was high for the ceremony. Broward County Public Schools released few details about the ceremony, but seniors wore a special sash that read, "MSD Strong" along with their caps and gowns.

Many of the family members of the victims chose not to attend, saying it was too painful.

"For me, it is too painful to celebrate without Carmen," her sister, April Schentrup, said. "But I am proud of Carmen’s friends and classmates on their accomplishments. They’ve overcome so much. I know they will continue to make positive changes."

Others are going in place of victims.

"Today is the day my sister has been waiting for. Graduation where she would’ve been getting her diploma and be on her way to attend college," Pollack's brother, Hunter, said on Twitter. "This is a sad day, as I will be walking stage to get her diploma for her."

Joaquin Oliver, Meadow Pollack, Nicholas Dworet and Carmen Schentrup

Friend Carly Ogozaly paid tribute to Meadow Pollack with her graduation cap.

Meanwhile, other graduating seniors and underclassman who became national advocates for gun control after the shooting said they plan to make a major announcement about their movement on Monday.

"Huge announcement tomorrow. We’re so excited to let the world know what we’ve been working on the past few months. Get ready! #MarchForOurLives," junior Jaclyn Corin said on Twitter.

