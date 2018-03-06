Prosecutors begin presenting grand jury with evidence against Nikolas Cruz

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Prosecutors have begun presenting a grand jury with evidence against Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gunman Nikolas Cruz.

The panel, which is meeting behind closed doors, is expected to begin considering formal charges against Cruz, 19, on Tuesday.

The former Stoneman Douglas student has been jailed since the Feb. 14 massacre at the Parkland high school.

Cruz confessed to investigators when he was captured about an hour after the shooting. Multiple witnesses have identified him as the shooter.

The Broward County State Attorney's Office typically presents evidence to grand jurors in all first-degree murder cases and all police shootings. The panel will hear testimony from witnesses and then vote on an indictment. It could take more than one day.

Cruz faces 17 counts of premeditated murder, among other charges, and could face the death penalty if he is convicted.

The defense has said Cruz will agree to plead guilty to the murder charges if prosecutors agree to not seek the death penalty.

Prosecutors have not said whether they will consider offering Cruz a plea deal.

