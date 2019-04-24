Public defender requests to withdraw from representing Nikolas Cruz

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Parkland school suspect Nikolas Cruz was entitled to half of a life insurance policy as of Tuesday, court records in his death penalty case show. The change in indigent status is forcing the Broward County Public Defender's Office to request a withdrawal from the case.

Fred Guttenberg, the father of 14-year-old shooting victim Jaime Guttenberg, said Wednesday news that the public defenders are asking Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, who is presiding over the criminal case, to appoint private defenders pained him.

"I am in shock," the grieving father said. "This will delay this even further."

Cruz's adoptive 68-year-old mother died of a flu-like illness months before Cruz confessed to killing Jaime and 16 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day 2018. The life insurance payment is about $865,000 and it has to be shared with his adoptive brother, Zachary Cruz.

Guttenberg is not alone. Other parents are also expressing outrage saying the public defender’s office knew about this last year. But Public Defender's Office Executive Chief Assistant, Gordon Weekes, said they were aware of a different life insurance policy paying $25,000 and the $432,500 payment came to light Tuesday.

Although the hearing on the public defender's withdrawal after Cruz's indigent status change is pending, Andrew Pollack is concerned about the ramifications of the decision. He said the public defenders "cared about the multitude of failures" in Broward County that enabled Cruz.

"I hope the new defense team prioritizes exposing all the other culpable parties," Pollack said.

Meanwhile in civil court, Circuit Judge Patti Englander Henning is determining if Henderson Behavioral Health could be liable in a lawsuit filed by Pollack. The ruling will set an important precedent.

On Tuesday, attorney David Brill, who is representing Pollack, told the judge Tuesday that mental health counselors at Henderson Behavioral Health must share the blame, because they knew Cruz was "a ticking time bomb." Pollack's daughter Meadow Pollack was among the 17 killed.

Brill said Cruz’s counselors encouraged his use of violent video games, a punching bag and target practice with non-lethal guns as part of an ineffective treatment. Henderson Behavioral Health attorney Joshua Walker said Brill's allegations are false.

