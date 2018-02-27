Report: Nikolas Cruz had 180 rounds of ammunition left after Parkland school shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. - The finger pointing continues as many things regarding the Broward Sheriff's Office's response to the Parkland school shooting are still in question, including the number of times deputies were called regarding the gunman, Nikolas Cruz, or his brother.

Sources revealed to CNN that the gunman, Nikolas Cruz, 19, still had 180 rounds of ammunition left after the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Swastikas were reportedly engraved on the magazines.

Authorities believe he was looking to make a snipers perch to shoot from. He apparently tried to shoot out a school window for it, but he couldn't break the hurricane-proof glass.

CNN first reported that public records show there were 45 calls made to the Sheriff's Office regarding Cruz before the shooting, instead of 23 as the sheriff has said.

At least one of those 911 calls came from a neighbor after her son showed her disturbing Instagram posts.

The various calls range from domestic disturbances to police service calls. Most didn't result in a written report.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said two of the calls are under investigation and we now have details about why those 911 calls were made.

On Feb. 5, 2016, an anonymous caller told a dispatcher that Cruz posted on Instagram that he planned to shoot up a school.

A deputy responded, and found that Cruz possessed knives and a BB gun.

The deputy forwarded the information to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school resource officer.

Then on Nov. 30, 2017, someone from Massachusetts called 911 and said Cruz was a school shooter in the making.

BSO told the caller to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office because that was the county Cruz was currently living in.

The school resource officer was mentioned another time when someone called 911 on Sept. 28, 2016.

That's when it's noted that the school resource deputy assisted when Cruz threatened suicide.

But it was found that Cruz did not meet the criteria to be hospitalized under Florida's Baker Act.

The Broward Sheriff's Office did not respond to questions about the discrepancy between the 45 and 23 calls.

Meanwhile, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi weighed in after it was reported that up to four deputies failed to enter the school building during the shooting.

"I know a lot more than you all do now, so all I'm going to say is, yes, I believe there needs to be a full investigation. I don't think some people were honest," Bondi said.

An email sent this week by Broward Sheriff's Office Col. James Polan asked command staff to stand with Israel as allegations are brought against him, and to let the rank and file know that it's important to "stand as one during this difficult time."



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.