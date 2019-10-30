Scot Peterson files motion to have charges stemming from Parkland shooting dropped

Disgraced former Broward Sheriff's Office Deputy Scot Peterson listens to his lawyer while looking at the judge during a hearing, June 6, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

PARKLAND, Fla. - Former Broward Sheriff's Office school resource Deputy Scot Peterson has filed a court motion, saying that he cannot be held responsible for the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last February.

Peterson's lawyers filed a motion Tuesday asking the court to dismiss the criminal charges against him.

According to the filing, Peterson is taking the stance that he cannot be held responsible for following the training that was later deemed inadequate.

This comes after the Florida Senate ruled last week that the suspension of former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel would be upheld.

Israel was initially suspended in January by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the then-sheriff's handling of the Parkland school shooting, as well as the mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

"This is exactly what I warned against on the Senate floor," state Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, said in a statement. "As a result of wrongfully removing the sheriff, the man second-most culpable for the murder of 17 innocent individuals -- a cowardly accomplice to murder -- may walk free and receive his pension."

Peterson is facing multiple charges of child neglect with bodily harm, culpable negligence and perjury. His next scheduled court appearance is Nov. 13.

